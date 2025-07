Man shot and killed inside KCCU Kingstown

Police in St Vincent have opened an investigation following a shooting incident at the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union (KCCU) on Wednesday.

Sources tell St. Vincent Times that one man is now dead following an altercation allegedly with a security guard.

Details on what may have triggered the incident that led to the man’s death remain sketchy.

The area is currently cordoned off as police carry out early investigations. We will update.