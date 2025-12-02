Niesha Frederick is now the second woman murdered in less than a week on the Caribbean island of St Vincnet.

According to police reports, Frederick was fatally shot at about 11:45 PM on Monday, December 1, 2025, in Ottley Hall.

Preliminary reports indicate that Ms. Neisha Fredericks, a forty-year-old Sanitation Worker of Ottley Hall, was met lying motionless in the vicinity of the Amezion Pentecostal Church.

She reportedly sustained multiple gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer at 12:52 AM.

This latest murder follows another devastating shooting on November 28, when a woman was shot and killed in Texier Road, Layou.

Frederick is said to be a worker at the sanitation department.

The repeated incidents of fatal shootings have raised significant concerns about public safety and the need for more effective crime prevention strategies in an island riddled by gun violence.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.

The matter is under investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) / Major Crimes Unit (MCU) at 456-1810, or Police Control at 457-1211.