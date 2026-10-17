SVG Showcases Its Best at South Korea Expo 2026

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is making its mark on the global stage as a participant in the 2026 World Island Exhibition in Yeosu, South Korea. Held under the theme “Islands: Connecting the Ocean and the Future”, the Expo runs until November 4, 2026. The SVG team arrived in Yeosu on October 5.

Representing the country are Angenella Young, Export Marketing & Promotions Coordinator at Invest SVG; Asif Bailey, Content Creator/Graphic Designer at Invest SVG; and Saflana John, Administrative Officer II in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment & Diaspora Affairs.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the only English-speaking Caribbean country represented at the Expo, standing alongside island nations from Asia and Africa. Participation allows the country to take advantage of strategic benefits, including international awareness, the promotion of the tourism sector, and a platform to celebrate our cultural heritage.

“Being the only Caribbean island at the World Island Exhibition is a proud moment for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Yeosu gives us a global stage to share our story, from the beauty of our islands and the richness of our culture to the creativity of our producers. Every conversation at our booth is an opportunity to build awareness, open doors for our products and invite the world to look at SVG as a place to visit, trade with and invest in,” said Nadine Agard-Juillerat, Acting Director of Invest SVG.

The Expo is also a showcase for the creativity and entrepreneurship of local producers. Invest SVG is facilitating exposure for promising businesses including Jazzy All Naturals.

Kong Art Creationz, Rocks n Roses, Peta Odini, Calvert Jones and SVG Teas. Strong interest from visitors highlights the potential for further product promotion and export marketing, which is in keeping with the Agency’s mandate of not only promoting investment, but also export development.

The SVG booth is also demonstrating the value of combining technology with cultural representation in destination marketing. Visitors are able to tour St. Vincent and the Grenadines through virtual reality headsets, while carnival costumes from Mirage Productions bring the colour and energy of Vincentian culture to Yeosu.

The visit also proved to be very well timed. While there, the Invest SVG team was able to facilitate media sponsorship for the SVG Robotics team at the 2026 FIRST Global Challenge, extending the country’s visibility on the international stage to our young innovators.