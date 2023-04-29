The Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines;

Desirous to strengthen the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries,

Guided by the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, particularly the respect and promotion of inter peace and security, equality among States, due respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, independence and international Treaties, and non-interference in internal affairs of States,

Have decided to establish diplomatic relations at the Ambassadorial level with effect from the date of signature of the present Joint Communique under the terms of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations on 18 April 1961, the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 24 April 1963, and based on the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

In the witness thereof, the undersigned Representatives, duly authorized by their respective Governments, have signed the Joint Communique in English.

Done in New York 12 April, 2023.