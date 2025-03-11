Taiwan’s Friendship & Aid Reach New Heights in SVG

Amb. Fiona Fan hands over resources donated by Simply Help Foundation

H.E. Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on behalf of the Simply Help Foundation handed over donations of supplies to Hon. Keisal Peters, Minister of National Mobilisation at West St. George Secondary School on 27th February 2025. Hon. Curtis King, Minister of Education and National Reconciliation, Officers from Ministry of Education, over 150 teachers and students, and people affected by Hurricane Beryl were invited to witness. Roughly 200 participants were present.

It’s a 40-foot container including shoes, toys, sport equipment, nutrition supplements, wheelchairs and so on, with the estimated value over US$66,000. Amb. Fan gave her special thanks to our true friend, Simply Help Foundation, a non-profit charity organization located in Los Angeles, California, USA, founded by Taiwanese American businesswoman Ms. Tina Bow.

Taiwan and SVG enjoy 44 years of profound friendship and robust collaboration across various fields. Ambassador Fan underscore the fact that we are on collaboration in health, agriculture, education, and so on, including the construction of the Arnos Vale Acute Hospital (AVACH), introduction of young farmers to advanced smart agriculture, and Taiwan scholarship.

Simply Help Foundation’s generosity and contributions over the years strengthen bilateral relationship. The foundation hopes to help SVG communities get through ups and downs, and to recover from the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Hon. Peters appreciated Simply Help Foundation’s generosity. She accredited Taiwan by pointing out that no sectors have not been touched by Taiwan. She further reaffirmed the fruitful achievements and everlasting partnership between Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.