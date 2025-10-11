6 schools for Flow Public Speaking Competition Finals

Following presentations from twenty schools at four preliminaries held at the Frenches House from October 7th to the 10th , the judges have selected the six finalists to represent their respective secondary schools in the 2025 Lions Club South/FLOW National Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition.

The Finalists are:

Sophia DeRiggs – St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown Joshua Samuel – Mountain View Adventist Academy J’Quan Edwards – Thomas Saunders Secondary School Serenity Joseph – St Vincent Girls’ High School Isaiah Toney – St Vincent Grammar School Braxton Lewis – North Union Secondary School

The finals will take place on Thursday October 30th 2025 commencing at 7PM at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

There will be a meeting with the finalists accompanied by a Teacher on Monday October 13th 2025 at 2PM at the Computec Conference Room where they will be provided with the topic,briefed about the finals and select their order of appearance.

This year’s competition is being done in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and is sponsored by telecommunications provider FLOW.

The finalists will be vying for the Lion Michael De Freitas Challenge Trophy among other prizes..