St Vincent PM slams US imperialism, Israeli genocide in Gaza

Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, emphasized that though the world is “more dangerous than ever […] a better tomorrow is possible — even as catastrophes loom and dangers lurk”.

In a bid for unity amid global power struggles, he declared that “the intractable problems facing humanity cannot be solved by any one nation acting unilaterally”.

A mature multilateralism is needed to address threats and pursue peaceful coexistence. “We cannot give up,” he said, addressing long-standing disputes and conflicts across the world.

On Gaza and the West Bank, he said: “Surely, the hottest part of hell is reserved for these perpetrators of genocide and those who are complicit in it,” calling for the “tragedy in Palestine” to stop.

He advocated for peace in the Taiwan Straits and “the participation of Taiwan in the specialized agencies of the United Nations”, describing the absence of the democratic country with a population of 23 million people as “a continuing absurdity”.

Similarly, he pressed the United States to lift the “oppressive” embargo on Cuba and insisted that Washington, D.C., and Venezuela cease “ramping up” tensions in the Caribbean and Latin American-declared “zone of peace”.

Unilateral militarization is not a way to end drug trafficking, he emphasized, favouring transnational cooperation. On Haiti, he decried a lack of political will from its leaders and by the Security Council to remedy the situation.

Climate change is urgent and existential, he continued, stressing that “the science is clear,” but powerful, more influential countries are “reneging on their earlier commitments”.

He recalled the 2024 category 4 hurricane Beryl that devastated his country with loss and damage coming to one third of its gross domestic product (GDP). Detailing reconstruction efforts with some regional and international partners, he called for greater support.

Concluding with messages to “dominant metropoles of the West and the East”, he said the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are “not appendages to any other nation”, and that small States play an important role in global affairs.

Download Full Speech Here