Small Business Owners Enhance Skills at Bookkeeping Workshop

The Industry Department within the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour hosted a one (1) day workshop on bookkeeping tailored specifically for small business owners at the Telecommunications Conference Room.
The workshop was designed to provide twelve (12) small grant recipients with essential bookkeeping knowledge and practical skills to enhance the financial management of their businesses.
Facilitated by Madonna Johnson of the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED), the session covered key areas of basic bookkeeping, helping participants understand the principles of tracking expenses, managing income, and maintaining accurate financial records. This foundational knowledge is intended to support these business owners in making sound financial decisions and ensuring business growth.
The Industry department is tasked with facilitating industrial and private sector development in St.Vincent and the Grenadines. As part of its mandate, the Department offers strategic policy advice to the Minister of Agriculture on private sector development matters, technical advice and support to MSME’s with a strong focus on agro-processors.
Additionally, it administers the Fiscal Incentives Act which offers concessions to investors in the manufacturing sector.