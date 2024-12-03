Small-Craft Advisory Due to Increased Wind, Large Waves

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

A Small-craft Advisory will be in effect for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and its coastal waters from today 6:00 pm Monday 3rd December, 2024 until 12:00 Noon.

A Small-Craft Advisory is issued when sustained winds of 37 to 46 km/h (23 to 29 mph) and/or sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 meters (8 to 10 feet) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area. Large waves and dangerous rip-currents will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the northern and eastern coastlines.

These conditions may become even more adverse at times of high tide. Therefore, only vessels capable of withstanding swells of these magnitudes should venture out. Sea-bathers are also advised to stay out of the water.

High-tide is expected near 7:11 am tomorrow, Wednesday 4th December 2024.

This advisory will be updated at 12 Noon Wednesday 4th December or sooner if conditions warrant.