Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day May 21 St Vincent (SVG)

A group of Spiritual Baptists from various parts of the Caribbean arrived in St Vincent (SVG) on Tuesday, the 20th, to join in celebration with their fellow members of the Spiritual Baptist community on the island.

Today, May 21, the nation is observing Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day.

St Vincent’s Parliament passed legislation to recognise May 21 as a public holiday in honour of the island’s Spiritual Baptist faith. The historic bill received unanimous support from both sides of the parliament in August of 2024.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said the persecution suffered by Spiritual Baptists for more than fifty years during colonialism warrants the righting of a historic wrong and a celebration of the Spiritual Baptist Faith.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Dr Tamira Browne earlier this month said the historical significance of this moment, given that it is a landmark recognition of a community that has long been a cornerstone of our spiritual and cultural identity.

The colonial government on October 1, 1912, outlawed the Spiritual Baptist religion through the Shakerism Prohibition Ordinance. This made it illegal for members to practice their faith, and they suffered years of persecution.

The law was repealed on March 22, 1965, by the E. T. Joshua-led Legislative Council, which passed Ordinance Number 7 of 1965 to remove the 1912 legal ban.

However, May 21, 1951, has always been observed by members of the Spiritual Baptist Faith as their Liberation Day, following the victory of a court case where they were represented by former Premier Hon. Robert Milton Cato.

St Vincent and the Grenadines is the second country in the world to commemorate this holiday.