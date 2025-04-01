Local, Intl. Sailors to Converge in SVG for Sailing Week 2025

SVG Tourism Authority Hosts Sponsorship Signing for Sailing week 2025

The St. Vincent & The Grenadines Tourism Authority officially hosted a sponsorship signing ceremony for the sponsors of Sailing Week 2025, set to take place from April 13th – 21st, 2025.

During the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Tourism Authority, Annette Marks, said the event is expected to attract local and international sailors, reviving the excitement of competitive sailing across the mainland and the Southern Grenadines.

Marks also expressed enthusiasm for the event, highlighting its significance in showcasing the country’s maritime heritage and strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors.

“This initiative is not just about commercializing our event but also preserving our history and culture,” Marks said. “We are thrilled to see the strong involvement of local and regional sailing enthusiasts, as well as the return of the traditional boat regatta, which has not taken place since pre-COVID.”

Marks emphasized that the Tourism Authority is committed to ensuring the long-term success of Sailing Week, with preparations for Sailing Week 2026 set to begin shortly after this year’s event concludes.

The Major sponsors of SVG Sailing Week 2025 include St. Vincent Distillers “Sparrows”, St. Vincent Brewery Limited, Sol, and Flow. Additionally, the event will be supported by other key stakeholders.