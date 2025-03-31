Spring Village man charged with assaulting police officer

Spring Village Labourer charged with Assault and Damage to Property

On March 30, 2025, police arrested and charged Glenroy Providence, a 54-year-old labourer of Spring Village, with the offences of Assault and Damage to Property.

Investigations revealed that on March 28, 2025, Providence allegedly assaulted Corporal 383 Wonito Joseph, a police officer acting in the due execution of his duty. He was further charged with damaging two sash glass windows valued at $500.00 ECC—property of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines—by striking them with his hands.

The offences were committed in Georgetown. Providence is expected to appear before the Georgetown Magistrate Court to answer the charges.