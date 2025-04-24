Update on the circumstances surrounding the death of Michael Richards

On April 23, 2025, police brought additional charges against two laborers: Laurent Isidore, 26-year-old, of St. Lucia/Gibson Corner, and Keon Hackshaw, 17-year-old, of Ottley Hall.

Laurent Isidore and Keon Hackshaw, who were already jointly charged with attempted murder and held on remand at His Majesty’s Prison, now face an additional charge of murder.

This new charge alleges that they, with malice aforethought, caused the death of Michael Richards, also known as “Boxer,” a 26-year-old laborer of Glen, by shooting him multiple times about his body on April 1, 2025, in Kingstown.

Mr. Richards had been hospitalized until April 17, 2025, when he tragically died from his injuries. A post-mortem examination conducted on April 22, 2025, confirmed that his death resulted from multiple gunshot wounds.

Isidore and Hackshaw appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on April 24,2025. Due to the indictable nature of the offence, Isidore and Hackshaw were not permitted to enter a plea.

They were remanded in custody, and their case was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offences Court for arraignment on May 12, 2025.