State Agencies Withdraw Ads From Star Radio

The Opposition Ralph Gonsalves on Wednesday said that state agencies and companies have pulled their advertisements from Star Radio, an opposition-owned station that represents “44% of the people”.

He said the move is a deliberate attempt to “starve [the station] into submission,” “kill Star,” and silence its voice.

According to Gonsalves, practically every state agency that previously placed ads with the station has now cut them under the direction of newly appointed boards.

Gonsalves views the removal of revenue as a political tactic to “squeeze” the station and undermine democracy.

He links this action to a broader strategy of silencing the press, noting that other media figures are being brought into the state administration (such as Kenton Chance being named an ambassador and “Luke Boyea” receiving a chairmanship), which he believes will cause the country’s freedom of the press index to fall.

Gonsalves highlighted that under the ULP government, newspapers and radio stations that were openly critical of the administration—specifically mentioning The News and The Vincentian—still received state advertisements every week.

He said that he “never interfered” with the placement of ads in critical media outlets during his time in office.

In response to the loss of state revenue, the Gonsalves is calling for the restoration of these advertisements. He is also making a “special appeal” to supporters within the private sector and the party to provide financial support to ensure Star Radio remains on the air.

Gonsalves emphasized that he wants international agencies, including CARICOM, the OECS, the Commonwealth, and the United Nations, to be aware of these developments.