Cultivating Hope: Still Kickin Charity’s Generous Gift

Government Continues to Push Food Security Initiatives

The Still Kickin Charity handed over a variety of agricultural seeds to the Zero Hunger Trust Fund in an effort to facilitate sustainable crop production among Vincentians.

Executive Director of the Still Kickin Charity, Dwight Anderson said a collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture is necessary to promote food security and will encourage people to be involved in agricultural production for their benefit.

He added that the Charity is pleased to be associated with the donation to the Zero Hunger Trust Fund.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar stated that the provision of these seeds will help to increase food production locally. The Minister added that the high food importation bill is an economic burden felt throughout the region and initiatives like these will aid in reducing St. Vincent and the Grenadine’s food import bill.

Executive Director of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Safiya Horne-Bique stated that efforts are being made to ensure that farmers are given the opportunity to produce their own crops in the comfort of their backyard.

Approximately Five hundred (500) households are expected to benefit from this initiative.