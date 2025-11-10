Police vehicle damaged during NDP whistle-stop

Talk Show Host Sparks Controversy with Remarks

Tensions flared during a New Democratic Party (NDP) whistle-stop in Rillan Hill on the Leeward side of the island on Saturday night when stones were hurled at the political convoy, damaging a police vehicle and prompting swift condemnation from party officials and law enforcement.

According to reports, the incident occurred as the NDP motorcade passed through the area, with objects striking a police vehicle assigned to the escort detail. No injuries were reported, but the attack has raised concerns about escalating political hostility ahead of the general elections.

In the aftermath, talk show host Luke Boyea ignited further debate with controversial remarks aired on his program. “Please don’t take this the wrong way,” Boyea said, “but I’m glad it hit the police rather than just New Democratic Party supporters. And the reason I say that is when you hit the police, there has to be a response now. I’m not saying there wouldn’t be an action, but I don’t think it would be as speedy, rapid, and as aggressive had it been otherwise,” said Luke Boyea

Boyea’s comments have drawn mixed reactions, with some interpreting them as a critique of perceived inaction in previous incidents, while others view them as inflammatory and disrespectful to law enforcement.

The NDP has condemned the attack, calling for calm and urging supporters to remain peaceful. Party officials emphasized that political violence undermines democratic expression and endangers public safety.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing to the public for information. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any arrests have been made.

As the campaign season intensifies, civil society groups and election observers are urging all parties and supporters to uphold principles of nonviolence and mutual respect.