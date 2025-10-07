SVG Met issues alert on potential storm approaching the islands

Invest 95L likely to become depression or Tropical Storm Jerry soon

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services is monitoring an area of low pressure near 11°N 40.5°W; a little more than 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands associated with tropical wave.

Showers and thunderstorm activity associated with this wave continues to show signs of improved organization environmental conditions appear favorable for continued development of this system.

A tropical depression or storm is likely to form in the next day or so while it moves quickly west- northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.

In addition, this system has a high chance (90%) of tropical development in the next 48 hours and is expected to be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands on Thursday and Friday.

All residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this systems and pay close attention to information being issued by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services