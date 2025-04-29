New Home for Stubbs Police Station Effective May 1st

STUBBS POLICE STATION RELOCATION

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force wishes to inform the general public, especially residents of the South Central Division Policing District, that the Stubbs Police Station has been relocated to a new location in close proximity to the old Stubbs Police Station.

The temporary station is located within walking distance above Browne’s Hardware Store and is just a short distance from the former site. It will be fully operational from Thursday, May 1st, 2025.

This temporary relocation ensures the continuity of police services in the area as broader developments are being explored. Photos of the new location will be provided in this post to help members of the public easily identify the building.