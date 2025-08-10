Vincentian Christel Sutherland among youth ambassadors 2025

U.S. Embassy Announces its 2025 Youth Ambassadors from the Eastern Caribbean

Vincentian Christel Sutherland is among the Caribbean Youth Ambassadors cohort 2025 announced by the U.S. Embassy in Barbados.

Featuring four exceptional students and one mentor from across the region. These young leaders will visit the United States for an approximately two -week exchange focused on leadership, civic engagement, and community service.

Representing Antigua and Barbuda, Uchenna Ohaegbulam is a 16-year-old student at Island Academy International, he is committed to reducing gang violence and juvenile delinquency.

From Barbados, 17-year-old Kehzion Hepburn-Murray of Queen’s College advocates for mental health and serves in several school leadership roles. St. Kitts and Nevis is represented by 17-year-old Zyon Harding of Nevis Sixth Form College, who is active in media and environmental initiatives.

Christel Sutherland, a 16-year-old from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, attends Girls’ High School and is involved in science, tech, service, and the arts. Joining them as mentor is Sari Rolle, a Senior Teacher from Dominica, who is passionate about youth development and creating access to growth opportunities.

The Youth Ambassadors Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and implemented by Georgetown CIED. The program fosters mutual understanding and equips young leaders from the Eastern Caribbean with tools to create positive change in their communities.