PM mobilizes support for Vincy students in Jamaica

St. Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves expressed deep concern and solidarity with Jamaican citizens and Vincentian students on the island as Hurricane Melissa approaches the island as a potentially devastating Category 4 storm.

Gonsalves statement on Saturday emphasized the critical situation facing Jamaica, particularly focusing on Vincentian students studying at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus and the University of Technology.

“We must raise our prayers to our brothers and sisters in Jamaica who are currently facing an immediate peril,” he declared, highlighting the potential dangers of the approaching hurricane.

Gonsalves revealed he had personally contacted key university officials, including UWI Vice Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles. Beckles confirmed that the university has implemented comprehensive safety measures, including:

Relocating Jamaican students with vulnerable accommodations

Preparing campus facilities to protect regional and international students

Coordinating with campus principals to ensure maximum safety

Gonsalves also reported direct communication with the Vincentian Students Association leadership in Jamaica. While acknowledging natural anxieties, he noted that students have thus far reported being okay.

However, he stressed the importance of continued vigilance, particularly in the hurricane’s potential aftermath.

Gonsalves most poignant message was a heartfelt request: “I ask you presently quietly, to send up a prayer for all the people of Jamaica and our students.”