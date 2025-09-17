Mandarin Mastered: SVG students ace 2025 TOCFL test

Mandarin Mastered! Saint Vincent Students Prove Their Skills

The students in Saint Vincent passed the 2025 Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language (TOCFL) in both listening and reading, successfully meeting the standards.

Not only did they gain a clear understanding of their Mandarin proficiency, but their confidence in learning has also grown tremendously.

We sincerely thank Ambassador Fan and ICDF chief Keven Lin for personally presenting the certificates, offering the students their greatest encouragement and recognition.

Did you know? One out of every six people in the world speaks Mandarin.

Learning Mandarin is not just learning a language—it’s the best key to open the door to the world.

We warmly invite more friends from Saint Vincent to join our Mandarin learning journey and let language take you to a broader world!