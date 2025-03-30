SVG Students Make History with Triple Guild Presidency

St. Vincent nationals have taken guild presidents at UWI Cave Hill, GCAPS, and Global Campus—a first in the history of the island.

Zlipah Joyette is now president of the student’s guild for the UWI Global Campus, Azar Williams is Cave Hill Student Guild president, and Shawnecia Smart is president of the Global Campus Association of Postgraduate Students.

St Vincent continues to lead the way academically, and they have dominated the Honour Roll recently.

Joyette, following the elections, said,

“This victory is not just mine—it belongs to every student who believed that more could be done, every voice that demanded transparency, and every individual who stood for true advocacy. Now, the real work begins. I promise to serve with integrity, equity, inclusion, and transparency—ensuring that every student is heard, every concern is addressed, and every opportunity is created for us to thrive together.”

Azar Williams is Cave Hill’s third Vincy Student Guild President since 2006.