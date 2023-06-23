Tropical Storm Bret’s entire impact on St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is now being assessed by NEMO.

The Ministry of Transport and Works’ damage assessment team, as well as officials from Bragsa and NEMO, is now on the ground.

In an interview with the API, Michelle Forbes, Director of Nemo, stated that rain, wind, and storm waves have caused considerable damage.

Forbes further stated that the coastline has been severely hit, particularly at Owia and Colonarie, and that up to 6 inches of rain had been recorded in the Jennings Valley and 3 inches in other river valleys.

There are about 150 evacuees in shelters, with the most at George Stephens Secondary School (43).

“Of course, some people have returned home to do their personal cleanup,” Forbes explained.

NEMO’s Director also stated that Vinlec has begun restoring power after reports that nearly 50% of its customers were without power, as well as reported outages on Bequia.

Around 11 a.m. today, NEMO issued an All Clear advisory.

Source : API