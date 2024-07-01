Sunrise Airways adds new service to St. Vincent

Sunrise Airways enhances its Eastern Caribbean network by introducing a new route to St Vincent on the islands independence day as part of its One Caribbean vision.

St. Vincent flight options will be offered four days a week.

The airline launch will additionally serve Grenada, while also introducing new connections within the Eastern Caribbean to and from Guadeloupe on October 27, 2024.

Flights to Grenada will operate three times a week, while options for flights to Guadeloupe will be available four days a week. All flights will start in Antigua, offering continuing service or convenient connections for passengers travelling to or from Dominica, St. Kitts, and St. Lucia.

Philippe Bayard, Chairman and CEO of Sunrise Airways, remarked on the expansion: “The addition of these new flights marks another significant step forward in achieving our One Caribbean vision for enhanced connectivity within the region.” We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to serve travellers in our new destinations and to gain their trust.