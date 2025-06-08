SVG SUPPORTS PEACE IN THE TAIWAN STRAITS

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is and has always been an advocate for peace in the Taiwan Straits.

Commenting on the issue on Wednesday(4 June), Gonsalves said government continues to support diplomatic relations with Taiwan while at the same time, working with mainland China in regional and international institutions where membership is shared.

“We don’t try and pick a fight with mainland China. How can we? But we have a strong alliance with Taiwan and Taiwan, they are our friends since 1981 August,” Dr. Gonsalves pointed out.

“like all civilizations, depending on the historical evolution, you can have different legitimate political expressions called the State. So, we see, given the historical way in which they have evolved. There’s a legitimate state structure in Taiwan. If they were not, we wouldn’t recognize them and have diplomatic relations with them, and there’s one in China,” Gonsalves noted.

He added that this country has worked together with China in both regional and international spheres.

“We work together in the World Bank, the IMF, United Nation, when we were on the Security Council, we work together,” Gonsalves pointed out, while adding that government has no antipathy towards China and that has been related to China on more than one occasion.