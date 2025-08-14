SVG surpasses China on HDI Index : PM

SVG Surpasses China on HDI

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has made tremendous progress on the United Nations (UN) Human Development Index (HDI), surpassing even global powers such as China in areas of human development.

The HDI is the index used by the UN to measure the progress of a country and features 192 countries. The data used in the preparation of the 2025 Human Development Report was released on May 6th, 2025.

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the leading UN organization focused on international development, SVG is ranked 76 on the HDI in 2025. This country is above Grenada (80), Dominica (98) and Saint Lucia (103).

The data used in the indices and other human development indicators included were provided by a variety of public international sources and represent the best statistics available for those indicators at the time of the preparation of the human development report.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, speaking on HDI on Wednesday during the NBC Radio’s Morning Cup program said that SVG, on the UN’s HDI, shows a steady upward movement over the past quarter century. He said the index itself has changed in composition, but the trend is undeniable and as a nation, we must continue that trajectory.

Referencing the success of countries like Switzerland, Singapore, and St. Vincent itself, Dr. Gonsalves emphasized the power of specialization, smart planning, and intellectual capital in national development.

He said that Switzerland is a First World country without a heavy industry while Singapore has carved its space in finance and services and that we in SVG, small as we are in landmass, are larger than Switzerland when we include our maritime space.

The PM said SVG can reach to First World status and urged citizens, especially the younger generation, to envision their role in shaping SVG by 2050.

He said that a national awakening, one rooted in education, innovation, and cultural pride, what he described as an “Empire of the Mind”, can drive the country’s future growth and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

The prime minister said that having laid the foundations in infrastructure, education, and social development, the next stage is to focus on advanced science and applied technology.