St Vincent (SVG) among 13 Best East Caribbean Islands to Visit in 2024

St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) are among the 13 Best Eastern Caribbean Islands to Visit in 2024, according to the online publication Seasonal Cravings.

The publication said the East Caribbean countries offer experiences of beautiful cultures and opportunities to try new, delicious food. Just think of vacationing on gorgeous ocean shorelines and lush island forests.

St Vincent and the Grenadines came in at number 12.

The publication had this to say about SVG.

“Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is a chain of 32 islands. To visit St Vincent and the Grenadines, you can take a cruise ship that docks at Kingstown, St. Vincent, or enjoy one of the many all-inclusive resorts.

Palm Island Resort and Spa offers rooms and suites with stunning ocean views, or you can book a private villa on the beach. You get the best all-inclusive with fine dining and many activities, including kayaking, bike riding, and tennis. Climb up to Fort Charlotte for panoramic views of Kingstown and the Caribbean Sea.

The best snorkelling in the Caribbean is an island hop away at Tobago Cays. It’s an island with colourful coral reefs and tonnes of marine life. If you are into yachting or whale watching, head to Bequia, a less-populated island. Bequia is also perfect for less crowded beaches and amazing marine life for SCUBA divers”.

Other islands include the Dominican Republic, Martinique, Barbados, USVI, BVI, Antigua, Haiti, Castaway Kay, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, and Sint Maarten, Puerto Rico.