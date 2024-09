Alcohol (Rum) Use Banned At Funerals In St Vincent

On Tuesday, St. Vincent and the Grenadines passed a law banning the use of alcohol consumption at funerals.

In May, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves defended his government’s decision to ban the consumption of alcohol at funerals, saying the issue “had become quite terrible.”

“We treat funerals in a very solemn way,” Gonsalves said, adding that he hopes this tradition continues as the government moves ahead with the ban.