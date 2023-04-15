St Vincent (SVG) calls for peace across the Taiwan Strait

St Vincent calls for peace between Taiwan & China

The government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are pained and anguished at the recent military maneuvers by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) across the Taiwan Strait which have had the effect of threatening the Republic of China (Taiwan) and undermining peace and security in Asia and globally.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which holds in high regard the magnificent Chinese civilisation and its national institutional expressions in the PRC and ROC (Taiwan), urges mature diplomacy and constructive engagement as the pathways for peace, security, and prosperity for all across the Taiwan Strait and beyond.

Coercive measures, threats, and bullying in quest of imperialism or hegemony have no place in modern, civilised relations between nation-states or territories. Such imperial or hegemonic behaviour is abhorrent and contrary to the precepts of the Charter of the United Nations; it is to be condemned whether or not it occurs in Asia, Our America (Latin America and the Caribbean), Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Arctic, or the Antarctic. This is the 21st century and an epoch of advanced enlightenment. All nations are urged to act to foster peace, security, prosperity, and sustainable development for all of humanity.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which has enjoyed cordial and mutually satisfactory diplomatic relations with the ROC (Taiwan) continuously since August 1981 and which engages the PRC maturely and cooperatively in various regional and international fora, has a vested interest in the pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity for all. The conflicts currently in the Ukraine, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia diminish humanity and the prospects for a further upliftment of humanisation, globally.

Threats to peace and security across the Taiwan Strait have the potential to throw the world’s peoples into a terrible maelstrom in every material particular and thus enhance the possibilities of a dreaded global nuclear Armageddon.

Thus, our call for mature diplomacy and constructive engagement by all, especially the major players in this dangerous game of confrontation.

Source : MOFA