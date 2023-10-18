St Vincent (SVG) captures the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball title

St. Vincent and the Grenadines revenged St Kitts and Nevis, by beating them in a crucial game, 3-2 (25-18, 24-26, 27-25, 23-25, 15-6) to capture the Men’s Under-23 title in the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) tournament on Sunday, October 15th, at the Indoor Multi- Purpose Facility in Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Team St Vincent and the Grenadines, in addition to being crowned champions, earned a place in the 2024 Pan American championships.

When team SVG opened the tournament versus St Kitts and Nevis they were outscored 25-22, 25-16, 25-22, however, on Sunday, the Vincentians pulled out all the stops.

In other preliminary matches, the newly minted champions, saw off power house St Lucia 3-2, (23-25, 22-25, 25- 15, 25- 22, 15- 13), coming from two sets down.

They then downed Antigua and Barbuda 25-14, 25-13, 25-16, and thereafter blanked Saba, 3-0 (25 -7, 25- 9, 25 -13).

In the semi -finals- St Vincent and the Grenadines continued their 3-0 winning streak, beating Dominica (25 -17, 25- 21, 25- 19).

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Captain- Jamaar Cropper was awarded MVP of the Tournament. Cropper was the best scorer and joint best out-side hitter, along with Rio Jaden Victor of St Lucia. Another Vincentian, Shadron Delpesche, pouched one of two best middle blockers award with the other going to Malcolm Christopher of the British Virgin Islands.

In the final tally, Dominica placed third, St Maarten – fourth, with St Lucia docking in fifth and host the British Virgin Islands- sixth.

Completing the list of placings were Grenada- seventh, Antigua and Barbuda- eighth; Saba – ninth and Anguilla – tenth.