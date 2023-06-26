St Vincent govt conducts social assessment in the aftermath of TS Bret

Following the passage of Tropical Storm Bret, the Ministry of National Mobilisation will commence Child and Gender Risk Assessments on Monday, June 26.

This is being done to determine what social safety net measures are required for affected households, especially children and women.

Over the weekend, the Ministry performed social assessments of households. On Saturday, June 24, the Ministry sent eight evaluation teams to both the Windward and Leeward coasts.

On Friday, June 23, they conducted sociological assessments of storm-affected families based on reports filed to the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO), as well as through social media and or preliminary inspections while in the field.

Spring Village, Rose Bank, Rose Hall Chateaubelair, and Fitz Hughes on the Leeward side of the island, and Chester Cottage, Colonaire, Parkhill, Georgetown, and Owia on the Windward side of the island.

Source : API