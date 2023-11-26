St Vincent has lowest paying jobs in the Caribbean: PayPulse

Barbados has highest-paying jobs in the Caribbean: PayPulse

St Vincent and the Grenadines has been identified as the country with the lowest wages in the region, according to the PayPulse 2023 study by the Caribbean Society for Human Resource Professionals (CSHRP).

The report stated that a significant 73.3% of salaries in SVG fall below the regional average.

The PayPulse 2023 report, which was presented at the Export-Import Bank of Jamaica, highlights Barbados as the Caribbean nation with the highest average wages.

Barbados ranks first in terms of work positions beyond market value, with a percentage of 53.3% based on the survey. Following closely, Antigua and Barbuda capture the second place, with 16.7% of job positions offering compensation over market value. Jamaica exhibits a closely behind percentage of 13.3%.

The survey is conducted on a yearly basis and is designed to provide valuable insights into the various human rights issues that exist in the region. The data collected via this survey will be used to inform policy decisions and advocacy efforts aimed at promoting and protecting human rights in the Caribbean.

The Caribbean Society of Human Resource Professionals (CSHRP) provides a comprehensive overview of wage trends in the Caribbean region. This data encompasses market rates, as well as rates that are higher or lower than the average, for various job positions that were included in the survey.

According to CSHRP, strong confidentiality rules have been followed to handle all data, hence providing the highest level of privacy and security for sensitive information.