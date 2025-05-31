A thick plume of Saharan dust haze is crossing the Eastern Caribbean. Residents should remain alert for reduced air quality and visibility across SVG during the upcoming days.

These concentrations could thin out near Tuesday evening.

The Atlantic High pressure system is quite dominant, allowing for fair to partly cloudy skies and a few passing showers under breezy conditions.

This pattern is likely to continue within the next three days.

Strong (~40km/h) east south easterly trades are currently crossing our islands.

A shift to easterly is expected from Sunday, whereas a slight decrease (~35km/h) in speed is expected on Tuesday with a shift to east north easterly.

Consequently, seas will remain moderate in open water with swells ranging between 1.5 m to 2.5m.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution for above normal sea swells, occasional gusty winds and reduced visibility in Saharan dust haze.