Pioneering Broadcaster Paul MacLeish Dies

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has lost a media visionary with the passing of Paul MacLeish, the long-standing Managing Director of SVG Broadcasting Corporation (SVGBC), who played a transformative role in the nation’s media landscape.

In 1980, MacLeish was part of a remarkable group of seven entrepreneurs who acquired the assets of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Television. Starting as the sole staff member operating from a small unit at Dorsetshire Hill, he would go on to build a network that would reshape radio and tv communication in the country.

MacLeish’s journey in communications began during his secondary education at Presentation College in Grenada, where an early exposure to amateur radio sparked his passion.

He further honed his technical skills through specialized training in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.

Under his leadership, SVGBC expanded from a basic relay station to a comprehensive media network with multiple repeater stations across the island.

The organization now encompasses SVGTV and Magic FM, with the latter being the (former Hitz Fm) becoming the first FM station in the country to obtain an official license.

SVG TV paid tribute to MacLeish in a poignant Facebook post, stating: “You held things together for so many years, and now it’s time for you to take your well-deserved rest.”