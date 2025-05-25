St Vincent to host WINLOTT games from July 26th

SVG TO HOST WINLOTT GAMES 2025

The organizing committee of the Windward Islands School Games (WISG) held a two-day regional meeting at the Foreign Affairs conference room from May 22-23 to finalise this country’s hosting of the event this year.

Day one of the meeting comprised an opening ceremony where the Minister of Sports, Hon. Orande Brewster said due to impact of Hurricane Beryl in 2024, this country could not host the games, however this year, everything is in place and he has high expectations for the games.

“We are here with all of the stakeholders, making sure that we plan …make sure we have all the pieces and parts in place so that we can have a successful WINLOTT games 2025.” Minister Brewster stated.

The Windward Islands School Games (WISG is a significant annual multi-sport event that brings together student-athletes from Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The games intend to foster camaraderie among the athletes and encourage the development of athletics among youth.

The games, will run from July 26th to August 3rd 2025 and will be held at various venues including the Chili playing field in Georgetown and the Arnos Vale stadium.