St. Vincent (SVG) won 3 medals at the CAC Games in El Salvador

St. Vincent (SVG) finished the CAC Games in El Salvador with a total of three (3) medals. The nation was represented by three USA-based athletes through their NACAC rankings, along with Vincy Jewels, the island’s senior netball team.

St. Vincnet gained one (1) Gold and Two (2) Bronze medals. Handel Roban’s CAC gold medal adds to his Carifta gold and bronze, while Shaffiqua Maloney docked in third in the women’s 800 meters.

The senior netball team of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association placed third in the historic staging of Netball at the Central American and Caribbean CAC Games. Vincy Jewels won the Bajan Gems 51/50 to take the bronze medal.

The Central American and Caribbean Games were born thanks to the initiative of the Mexican Olympic Society, which, after Mexico’s performance in the 1924 Paris Olympic Games, decided to organize a multi-sports event between Central American countries so that the sport of these nations could increase its competitive level.

Cuba and Guatemala supported the project, and the Mexicans Alfredo Cuéllar and Enrique Aguirre negotiated with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to obtain international endorsement.

The act of creation of the games was signed in Paris on July 4, 1924, making this the oldest regional competition endorsed by the IOC.

In their first three versions, they were called the Central American Games (1926, 1930, and 1935).

They are organized by Centro Caribe Sports (Former CACSO), with sports such as athletics, swimming, water polo, basketball, baseball, soccer, volleyball, handball, cycling, horse riding, triathlon, and Basque pelota, among others.