St Vincent (SVG) youth sailors win medals at the Antigua sailing regatta

SVG Sailing Team Medal in Antigua Sailing Regatta

St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association took a team of young sailors to compete in the Antigua Open Regatta over the weekend of 25th and 26th March 2023. The competition consisted of 12 races over two days in both the Optimist and Laser categories.

Kai Marks-Dasent, who sails for the Vincy Sailing Club based in Blue Lagoon Marina, claimed a Silver Medal in the Optimist Green Fleet. Tegan Deane came 5th in the same category claiming an encouraging first place in the 8th race.

In the Laser category, Jamark Osbourne (Junior Sailing Academy Bequia) and Scarlet Hadley placed 13th and 15th respectively, but gained valuable experience in an extremely competitive category.

Sabrina Marks-Dasent, Membership Secretary of the SVG Sailing Association said “It’s great to see our sailors competing at a regional level again. Our aim was to give our top sailors experience at of an international regatta and to meet and learn from sailors from other Caribbean Islands. Achieving a Silver medal was beyond our expectations.”

Jenny Trumble, President of the SVG Sailing Association said “We’d like thank the National Olympic Committee for their continuous support for sailing and our event sponsors ECMIL and Kestrel Liners, as well as the Antigua Yacht Club for their warm welcome and hospitality.”