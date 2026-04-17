SVG, Taiwan celebrate 45-yrs of solidarity with naval visit

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan Celebrate 45 Years of Diplomatic Solidarity with Naval Visit

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines marked a significant historical milestone this week, commemorating 45 years of continuous diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan). The anniversary celebrations were anchored by the official visit of the R.O.C. Navy’s 2026 Midshipmen Cruising and Training Squadron, which took place from April 14 to April 16, 2026.

The three-day naval visit officially commenced on Tuesday, April 14, with a grand opening ceremony held at the Cruise Ship Terminal. During the event, representatives from both governments formally welcomed the visiting squadron while reaffirming their ongoing commitment to bilateral collaboration.

Officials used the occasion to reflect on the success of their joint initiatives, which span key sectors such as agriculture, education, and information and communications technology.

The diplomatic festivities continued on Wednesday, April 15, moving to the Arnos Vale Stadium for a highly anticipated joint honour guard ceremony. This spectacular display of discipline and international partnership featured participating members from both the Republic of China (Taiwan) Navy and the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The official visit then wrapped up the following day, Thursday, April 16, concluding with a formal closing ceremony back at the Cruise Ship Terminal.

The enduring bond between the two allied nations dates back over four decades, with official diplomatic relations having been established on August 15, 1981.

Following the successful naval visit, the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines emphasized its optimistic outlook, noting that it looks forward to further deepening this highly valued partnership as both nations pursue continued mutual progress and prosperity.