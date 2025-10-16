SVG’s $800M Debt with Taiwan Hangs in the Balance

St Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the significant financial implications of a potential diplomatic rupture with Taiwan, revealing that St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) currently carries an approximately EC$800 million loan burden from its long-standing ally.

Speaking at Taiwan’s National Day commemoration, Gonsalves painted a sobering picture of the potential consequences should the Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) succeed in its pledge to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan following the upcoming general elections expected before the end of 2025.

The EC$800 million debt represents more than just a financial obligation – it symbolizes decades of strategic partnership between SVG and Taiwan. Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1981, Taiwan has been a critical development partner, supporting crucial sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

“The potential diplomatic switch is not merely a political decision,” Gonsalves emphasized, “but one with profound economic ramifications for every Vincentian citizen.”

Gonsalves warned of two significant risks:

Taiwan would demand immediate loan repayment if diplomatic relations are terminated China’s potential intervention could create additional financial uncertainties

“Even if China offers to settle the debt, the ultimate burden will fall on the Vincentian people,” Gonsalves cautioned, highlighting the complex diplomatic and economic calculations at play.

This situation reflects the ongoing global diplomatic chess match between Taiwan and China, with Caribbean nations often caught in the middle of competing strategic interests.

The NDP’s stance could dramatically reshape SVG’s international relationships and economic landscape.