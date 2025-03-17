SVG Takes Bold Step with Taiwan Towards Modern Agriculture

YOUTH FARMERS TRAINING PROJECT LAUNCHED

The continued collaboration between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and the Republic of China on Taiwan is once again bearing fruit with the launch of the Agriculture Productivity Recovery and Youth Farmers Training Project.

The project was launched on Thursday March 13th, 2025, with a formal signing ceremony at the Republic of China on Taiwan’s Embassy on Murray’s Road.

The two-year initiative is costing $3.136 million, with Taiwan contributing $2.5 million and SVG adding $630,000.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labor Saboto Caesar, speaking at the signing ceremony said the project is about engaging young people in agriculture and it will be remembered “as one of the most profound steps in the post-banana era to transform agriculture in SVG”.

“It provides a formal invitation for young people to see agriculture as a viable and rewarding career,” Caesar commented.

The objective of the project is to focus on several key areas including the expansion and modernisation of the Orange Hill Biotechnology Center into a leading agricultural training hub in the Caribbean.

It was noted at the signing that this project aims to address food security, boost agricultural productivity, and attract young people to the agricultural sector in response to challenges posed by natural disasters, climate change, and an aging farming population.

Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Her Excellency Fiona Fan, stressed that Taiwan’s commitment to supporting SVG in agricultural transformation is very important and ongoing.

“Taiwan remains an unwavering partner in ensuring food security and agricultural development. This initiative will introduce cutting-edge agricultural technology, ensuring that Vincentian farmers are equipped with the tools to thrive in the modern era,” Ambassador Fan said.

The project aligns with ongoing national initiatives, including the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, PRYME, and FAO-supported programs, to create a sustainable and resilient agricultural sector while implementation will include hands-on training sessions, the establishment of legal agricultural business groups, and increased support for young farmers to boost productivity.