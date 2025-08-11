Taxi Drivers Sound Alarm on Emerging Scam

Several taxi drivers in St Vincent are raising concerns about a potential scam that could not only impact their business and time but also jeopardise their safety.

One of the taxi drivers who spoke with St Vincent Times reported being called to transport four people to the airport, only to discover it was a hoax.

“They requested a pick-up from a hotel in Sion Hill Bay, claiming they needed to go to the airport. Upon arrival, I was informed that no one matching that description resided there. On my way out, I encountered another taxi driver heading to the same location for a similar fare. When I inquired, it turned out to be the same phone number.”

Numerous other taxi drivers have reported receiving calls from the same number requesting jobs. However, upon arrival at the specified locations, they found no one there.

“I’ve been doing this for eight years. I received a call from this number around 8.30 p.m. last Thursday and drove to the location. The resident informed me that the number was not theirs and they knew nothing about any trip to Georgetown. They even had two vehicles on their property and stated they would have used their own transport if needed.”

The number used by the caller, identified by approximately ten taxi drivers, is 531-9822.