St Vincent and the Grenadines’ inaugural Emancipation cricket festival has resulted in an estimated EC$750,000 bill for taxpayers.

The final bill may be higher pending checks for incidentals, according to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, speaking on Boom FM 106.9 last week.

“I don’t have the definitive figure, but I estimate it to be in the vicinity of $750,000. That’s a rough calculation, based on figures presented to Cabinet last week by the committee.”

“Of course, some of that relates to in-kind contributions, which offset some expenses.”

Regarding player remuneration, Gonsalves stated:

“My understanding is that the players participating are not charging professional fees. A stipend, I believe, is being provided.”

Gonsalves noted that Emancipation Day was not being adequately recognised prior to his government’s tenure, a point he urged people to remember.

The festival is being held from July 31 to August 1 at the Arnos Vale cricket stadium.