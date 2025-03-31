32-year-old Teacher of Calliaqua arrested for wounding

Teacher charged with Wounding

On March 27, 2025, police arrested Linda Peters, a 32-year-old teacher from Calliaqua, St. Vincent, and charged her with the offense of wounding.

Investigations revealed that Peters unlawfully and maliciously wounded Liondias Peters, a 35-year-old mason, by striking him on the right side of his face with a stone. The incident occurred in Calliaqua on February 23, 2025.

Peters was granted station bail set at $1,500 ECC, with one surety. She is scheduled to appear before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court to respond to the charges against her.