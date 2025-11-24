In a testament to St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ strategic international partnerships, two mathematics educators recently returned from a transformative professional development program in Japan, bringing cutting-edge teaching methodologies back to their classrooms.

Nadia Windsor from Sion Hill Government School and Wilfred Bostwick of St. Clair Dacon Secondary School participated in the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Knowledge Co-Creation Program in November 2024, representing a significant opportunity for educational advancement.

The program, conducted in Naruto City, provided participants with an immersive experience in Japanese educational practices. During their visit, the teachers engaged with local education officials and observed primary and secondary schools, gaining unique insights into Japan’s renowned mathematics education approach.

For Bostwick, who teaches mathematics in lower forms, the experience was particularly enlightening. “The way Math is taught in the East is very different and advanced,” he shared. The training has fundamentally transformed his teaching methodology, emphasizing a more deliberate and comprehensive approach to learning.

One key takeaway for Bostwick has been the importance of patience in teaching. “Instead of rushing through lessons, I now allocate more time for problem-solving,” he explained. This approach allows students to deeply understand mathematical concepts and discover solutions independently.

The JICA Knowledge Co-Creation Program aims to empower participants to contribute to their countries’ social and economic development by transferring innovative educational strategies. This initiative underscores St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ commitment to continuous professional development and international educational collaboration.

As these educators return to their classrooms, they bring with them not just new teaching techniques, but a broader perspective on mathematics education that promises to enhance learning experiences for their students.