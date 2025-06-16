I am writing to express grave concern and rectify a public announcement regarding the payment of teachers involved in the Math After School Programme, introduced by the Ministry of Education in January 2025.

This programme was designed to support Grade 5 and 6 students at the primary level and Form 4 and 5 students at the secondary level.

During the finals of the 2025 Hachette Learning Math Quiz, Mrs Dyer, the Senior Education Officer for the Curriculum Development Unit, publicly stated that teachers participating in this programme had been paid.

I must unequivocally state that this information is false. To date, teachers who facilitated this vital programme have yet to receive any remuneration for their efforts.

As facilitators of the Math After School Programme, we were required to sign contracts along with our signed invoices and deliver them to the Ministry of Education’s Curriculum Unit. We diligently fulfilled our responsibilities, dedicating our time and expertise to assist students in improving their mathematical skills.

It is now June, and despite our contractual obligations being met, we have not seen any monies for our work.

This delay in payment is not an isolated incident and sadly reflects a recurring pattern of the government failing to adequately compensate teachers for their services. Such a track record undermines teacher morale, diminishes the value of our profession, and ultimately impacts the quality of education delivered to our students.

We urge the Ministry of Education to address this pressing issue immediately and ensure that all teachers involved in the Math After School Programme are paid the monies owed to them without further delay.

Teachers are currently still teaching classes and devoting two evenings a week without knowing when they will be compensated.

We believe it is crucial for the public to be aware of the true situation regarding these payments and for the government to uphold its commitments to educators.