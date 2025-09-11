Teachers, students abandon JP Eustace school

In a shocking revelation of educational neglect, the JP Eustace Memorial Secondary School in Edinboro has become a stark symbol of governmental indifference, with the St. Vincent and Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU) demanding immediate action to address the school’s critically unsafe and unhealthy conditions.

The union has taken a resolute stand, instructing teachers to temporarily withdraw from the school environment on Thursday and Friday, with plans to reassess the situation on Monday. If no substantial improvements are made, teachers are prepared to continue their protest on Tuesday and Wednesday, highlighting the severity of the school’s deteriorating infrastructure.

Despite a pre-term assurance from Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel that the Building and Road Authority (BRAGSA) had been conducting school maintenance work, JP Eustace Memorial Secondary School remains conspicuously untouched, raising serious questions about governmental commitment to educational infrastructure.

“This is a total shame and a disgrace,” said a union representative. “Our teachers and students deserve basic human dignity and a safe learning environment. The Ministry of Education’s continued reluctance to address these critical issues is unacceptable.”

The SVGTU has already formally communicated their concerns through an official letter to the Minister of Education, detailing the school’s deplorable conditions. However, their pleas have been met with deafening silence, forcing the union to take more decisive action.

Key Concerns Include:

Potentially hazardous structural conditions

Compromised health and safety standards

Complete lack of governmental responsiveness

Potential long-term educational disruption

The union’s stance is clear: it is time for the government to demonstrate genuine respect for the health and safety of educators and students.