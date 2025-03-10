JP Eustace Secondary faces termite infestation & safety risks

Union wants Urgent action on Safety Issues at JP Eustace School

Oswald Robinson, the president of the St. Vincent Teachers Unit, on Monday expressed his disappointment and dissatisfaction with the current conditions at JP Eustace Memorial Secondary School.

In a video, Robinson highlighted severe issues such as termite infestation in the building’s walls and frames and the dangerous displacement of louvres that fell from three stories high.

Robinson called on the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, and other relevant authorities to urgently address these issues to ensure a safe and healthy environment for both teachers and students.

He emphasised the need for immediate action to replace the louvres and eradicate the termite problem, urging authorities to prioritise the health and safety of the school’s occupants.