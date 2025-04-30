Kingstown Preparatory School Hit by Termite Infestation

A memo dispatched to the parents of students at Kingstown Preparatory School indicates that the institution is currently contending with a termite infestation.

The memo indicated that there will be a half-day on Friday, the 2nd of May.

According to the memo, “This is to accommodate the treatment of termites in the entire school that is affecting students and teachers.”

The memorandum specified that the presence of any child on the premises during the chemical treatment is strictly prohibited.

A number of educational institutions throughout the island are encountering circumstances that may impact the well-being of both students and educators.

The teachers’ union has brought attention to several pressing concerns, including flea infestations, termite infestations, rat infestations, and unsanitary conditions at several schools across the island.