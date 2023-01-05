St Vincent and the Grenadines 2022 wildlife hunting season closes

SVG 2022 Hunting Season Closes

The wildlife hunting season of 2022 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has ended. The open season started on the 4th of October and ended on the 31st of December.

This has been a shortened hunting season following the moratorium due to the species being affected by the volcanic eruption and also by a hurricane.

The forestry department is appealing to hunters not to engage in hunting at this time because the season has been closed for all species.

The species are the iguana, the agouti, the armadillo, and all bird species.

Previously there would have been an extension for birds, but for this hunting season all hunting has been closed at the same time, so there’s no extension for the hunting of birds.

Over the last hunting season, the Department said it had observed persons who had been engaged in hunting within reserve areas.

This, the department said, is not legal, stating that even when the hunting season is open, no hunting should happen within the reserves.

The penalty for hunting during the closed season is $2000.00 or 6 months’ imprisonment.