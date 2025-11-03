Threat of execution made against St Vincent PM

St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has publicly disclosed serious death threats targeting him as the island prepares for a pivotal election on November 27th, 2025.

During a Monday morning appearance on BOOM FM 106.9’s OMG show, Gonsalves shared disturbing details about a social media threat that was brought to his attention by his security team.

Reading from a printed comment allegedly posted on the IWN Facebook page, the Prime Minister quoted a chilling message: “execution for Ralph if NDP does not win.”

Despite the grave nature of the threat, Gonsalves displayed remarkable composure, stating that the intimidation attempt does not trouble him.

The threat emerges against a backdrop of heightened political competition, with the election expected to be one of the most consequential in recent St. Vincent history.

Local law enforcement has been notified to determine the credibility of the threat.

This post will be updated.